Al-An’ám 6:42 ولقد ارسلنا الى امم من قبلك فاخذناهم بالباساء والضراء لعلهم يتضرعون ٤٢
وَلَقَدۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَآ
إِلَىٰٓ
أُمَمٖ
مِّن
قَبۡلِكَ
فَأَخَذۡنَٰهُم
بِٱلۡبَأۡسَآءِ
وَٱلضَّرَّآءِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَضَرَّعُونَ
٤٢
Ya había enviado Mensajeros anteriores a ti a otras comunidades, pero [por haberlos desmentido] las castigué con miseria y enfermedades, para que así fueran humildes.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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