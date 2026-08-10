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Al-An’ám 6:42 ولقد ارسلنا الى امم من قبلك فاخذناهم بالباساء والضراء لعلهم يتضرعون ٤٢

6:42
وَلَقَدۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَآ
إِلَىٰٓ
أُمَمٖ
مِّن
قَبۡلِكَ
فَأَخَذۡنَٰهُم
بِٱلۡبَأۡسَآءِ
وَٱلضَّرَّآءِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَضَرَّعُونَ
٤٢
Ya había enviado Mensajeros anteriores a ti a otras comunidades, pero [por haberlos desmentido] las castigué con miseria y enfermedades, para que así fueran humildes.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Idolators Call On Allah Alone During Torment and Distress

Allah states that He does what He wills with His creatures and none can resist His decision or avert what He decrees for them. He is the One Who has no partners, Who accepts the supplication from whomever He wills. Allah said,

قُلْ أَرَأَي

The Idolators Call On Allah Alone During Torment and Distress

Allah states that He does what He wills with His creatures and none can resist His decisi

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