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Al-An’ám 6:43 فلولا اذ جاءهم باسنا تضرعوا ولاكن قست قلوبهم وزين لهم الشيطان ما كانوا يعملون ٤٣

6:43
فَلَوۡلَآ
إِذۡ
جَآءَهُم
بَأۡسُنَا
تَضَرَّعُواْ
وَلَٰكِن
قَسَتۡ
قُلُوبُهُمۡ
وَزَيَّنَ
لَهُمُ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
مَا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡمَلُونَ
٤٣
Hubiera sido mejor para ellos mostrar humildad e invocarme cuando les llegó Mi castigo. Pero sus corazones se endurecieron y el demonio les hizo parecer bello lo que hacían.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Idolators Call On Allah Alone During Torment and Distress

Allah states that He does what He wills with His creatures and none can resist His decision or avert what He decrees for them. He is the One Who has no partners, Who accepts the supplication from whomever He wills. Allah said,

قُلْ أَرَأَي

The Idolators Call On Allah Alone During Torment and Distress

Allah states that He does what He wills with His creatures and none can resist His decisi

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