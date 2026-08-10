Al-An’ám 6:43 فلولا اذ جاءهم باسنا تضرعوا ولاكن قست قلوبهم وزين لهم الشيطان ما كانوا يعملون ٤٣
فَلَوۡلَآ
إِذۡ
جَآءَهُم
بَأۡسُنَا
تَضَرَّعُواْ
وَلَٰكِن
قَسَتۡ
قُلُوبُهُمۡ
وَزَيَّنَ
لَهُمُ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
مَا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡمَلُونَ
٤٣
Hubiera sido mejor para ellos mostrar humildad e invocarme cuando les llegó Mi castigo. Pero sus corazones se endurecieron y el demonio les hizo parecer bello lo que hacían.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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