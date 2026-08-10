Al-An’ám 6:45 فقطع دابر القوم الذين ظلموا والحمد لله رب العالمين ٤٥
فَقُطِعَ
دَابِرُ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْۚ
وَٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
رَبِّ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٤٥
Así fueron destruidos los injustos. ¡Alabado sea Dios, Señor del universo!
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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