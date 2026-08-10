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Al-An’ám 6:45 فقطع دابر القوم الذين ظلموا والحمد لله رب العالمين ٤٥

6:45
فَقُطِعَ
دَابِرُ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْۚ
وَٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
رَبِّ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٤٥
Así fueron destruidos los injustos. ¡Alabado sea Dios, Señor del universo!
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Idolators Call On Allah Alone During Torment and Distress

Allah states that He does what He wills with His creatures and none can resist His decision or avert what He decrees for them. He is the One Who has no partners, Who accepts the supplication from whomever He wills. Allah said,

قُلْ أَرَأَي

The Idolators Call On Allah Alone During Torment and Distress

Allah states that He does what He wills with His creatures and none can resist His decisi

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