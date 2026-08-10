Al-An’ám 6:46 قل ارايتم ان اخذ الله سمعكم وابصاركم وختم على قلوبكم من الاه غير الله ياتيكم به انظر كيف نصرف الايات ثم هم يصدفون ٤٦
قُلۡ
أَرَءَيۡتُمۡ
إِنۡ
أَخَذَ
ٱللَّهُ
سَمۡعَكُمۡ
وَأَبۡصَٰرَكُمۡ
وَخَتَمَ
عَلَىٰ
قُلُوبِكُم
مَّنۡ
إِلَٰهٌ
غَيۡرُ
ٱللَّهِ
يَأۡتِيكُم
بِهِۗ
ٱنظُرۡ
كَيۡفَ
نُصَرِّفُ
ٱلۡأٓيَٰتِ
ثُمَّ
هُمۡ
يَصۡدِفُونَ
٤٦
Pregúntales: “Si Dios los privara de la audición y la visión, y sellara sus corazones, ¿qué otra divinidad en lugar de Dios se los podría devolver?” Observa cómo les evidencio los signos, pero aun así se apartan con desdén.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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