Al-An’ám 6:48 وما نرسل المرسلين الا مبشرين ومنذرين فمن امن واصلح فلا خوف عليهم ولا هم يحزنون ٤٨
وَمَا
نُرۡسِلُ
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلِينَ
إِلَّا
مُبَشِّرِينَ
وَمُنذِرِينَۖ
فَمَنۡ
ءَامَنَ
وَأَصۡلَحَ
فَلَا
خَوۡفٌ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يَحۡزَنُونَ
٤٨
He enviado a los Mensajeros para que albricien y adviertan a la gente. Quienes crean y rectifiquen [su comportamiento] no habrán de sentir temor ni tristeza [el Día del Juicio].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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