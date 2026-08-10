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Al-An’ám 6:48 وما نرسل المرسلين الا مبشرين ومنذرين فمن امن واصلح فلا خوف عليهم ولا هم يحزنون ٤٨

6:48
وَمَا
نُرۡسِلُ
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلِينَ
إِلَّا
مُبَشِّرِينَ
وَمُنذِرِينَۖ
فَمَنۡ
ءَامَنَ
وَأَصۡلَحَ
فَلَا
خَوۡفٌ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يَحۡزَنُونَ
٤٨
He enviado a los Mensajeros para que albricien y adviertan a la gente. Quienes crean y rectifiquen [su comportamiento] no habrán de sentir temor ni tristeza [el Día del Juicio].
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

أَرَأَيْتُمْ إِنْ أَخَذَ اللَّهُ سَمْعَكُمْ وَأَبْصَـرَكُمْ

(Tell me, if Allah took away your hearing and your sight.) just as He gave these senses to you. In another Ayah, Allah said;

هُوَ الَّذِى أَنشَأَكُمْ وَجَعَلَ لَكُمُ السَّمْعَ وَالاٌّبْصَـرَ

(It is He Who has created you, and endowed you with

أَرَأَيْتُمْ إِنْ أَخَذَ اللَّهُ سَمْعَكُمْ وَأَبْصَـرَكُمْ

(Tell me, if Allah took away your hearing and your sight.) just as He gave these senses to

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