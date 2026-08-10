Al-An’ám 6:49 والذين كذبوا باياتنا يمسهم العذاب بما كانوا يفسقون ٤٩
وَٱلَّذِينَ
كَذَّبُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
يَمَسُّهُمُ
ٱلۡعَذَابُ
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَفۡسُقُونَ
٤٩
Pero a quienes desmientan Mis signos, los alcanzará el castigo por su perversidad.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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أَرَأَيْتُمْ إِنْ أَخَذَ اللَّهُ سَمْعَكُمْ وَأَبْصَـرَكُمْ
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هُوَ الَّذِى أَنشَأَكُمْ وَجَعَلَ لَكُمُ السَّمْعَ وَالاٌّبْصَـرَ
(It is He Who has created you, and endowed you with…
أَرَأَيْتُمْ إِنْ أَخَذَ اللَّهُ سَمْعَكُمْ وَأَبْصَـرَكُمْ
(Tell me, if Allah took away your hearing and your sight.) just as He gave these senses to…