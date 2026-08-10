Al-An’ám 6:47 قل ارايتكم ان اتاكم عذاب الله بغتة او جهرة هل يهلك الا القوم الظالمون ٤٧
قُلۡ
أَرَءَيۡتَكُمۡ
إِنۡ
أَتَىٰكُمۡ
عَذَابُ
ٱللَّهِ
بَغۡتَةً
أَوۡ
جَهۡرَةً
هَلۡ
يُهۡلَكُ
إِلَّا
ٱلۡقَوۡمُ
ٱلظَّٰلِمُونَ
٤٧
Pregúntales: “Si el castigo de Dios llegara repentina o gradualmente, ¿acaso no serían destruidos los injustos?”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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(It is He Who has created you, and endowed you with…
أَرَأَيْتُمْ إِنْ أَخَذَ اللَّهُ سَمْعَكُمْ وَأَبْصَـرَكُمْ
(Tell me, if Allah took away your hearing and your sight.) just as He gave these senses to…