Al-An’ám 6:32 وما الحياة الدنيا الا لعب ولهو وللدار الاخرة خير للذين يتقون افلا تعقلون ٣٢
وَمَا
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةُ
ٱلدُّنۡيَآ
إِلَّا
لَعِبٞ
وَلَهۡوٞۖ
وَلَلدَّارُ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةُ
خَيۡرٞ
لِّلَّذِينَ
يَتَّقُونَۚ
أَفَلَا
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٣٢
Esta vida mundanal no es más que juego y disfrute pasajero, pero la otra vida es mejor para los piadosos. ¿Acaso no van a razonar?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Allah describes the regret of the disbelievers when facing Him, and their disappointment at the commencement, along with theirsorrow for not performing good deeds and for their evil deeds
This is why Allah said,
حَتَّى إِذَا جَآءَتْهُمُ السَّاعَةُ بَغْتَةً قَالُواْ يحَسْرَتَنَا عَلَى مَا فَرَّطْنَا ف…