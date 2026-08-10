Al-An’ám 6:33 قد نعلم انه ليحزنك الذي يقولون فانهم لا يكذبونك ولاكن الظالمين بايات الله يجحدون ٣٣
قَدۡ
نَعۡلَمُ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَيَحۡزُنُكَ
ٱلَّذِي
يَقُولُونَۖ
فَإِنَّهُمۡ
لَا
يُكَذِّبُونَكَ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
بِـَٔايَٰتِ
ٱللَّهِ
يَجۡحَدُونَ
٣٣
Sé muy bien que te apena lo que dicen [sobre ti]. Pero no es a ti a quien desmienten, lo que los injustos rechazan es la palabra de Dios.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Comforting the Prophet
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