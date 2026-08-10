Al-An’ám 6:11 قل سيروا في الارض ثم انظروا كيف كان عاقبة المكذبين ١١
قُلۡ
سِيرُواْ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ثُمَّ
ٱنظُرُواْ
كَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَٰقِبَةُ
ٱلۡمُكَذِّبِينَ
١١
Diles [¡Oh, Mujámmad!]: “Viajen por el mundo y reflexionen sobre cuál fue el destino de los que desmintieron [a los Mensajeros de Dios]”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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