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Al-An’ám 6:11 قل سيروا في الارض ثم انظروا كيف كان عاقبة المكذبين ١١

6:11
قُلۡ
سِيرُواْ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ثُمَّ
ٱنظُرُواْ
كَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَٰقِبَةُ
ٱلۡمُكَذِّبِينَ
١١
Diles [¡Oh, Mujámmad!]: “Viajen por el mundo y reflexionen sobre cuál fue el destino de los que desmintieron [a los Mensajeros de Dios]”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Censuring the Rebellious and their Refusal to Accept Human Messengers

Allah describes the rebellion and stubbornness of the idolators in defying the truth and arguing against it,

وَلَوْ نَزَّلْنَا عَلَيْكَ كِتَـباً فِى قِرْطَاسٍ فَلَمَسُوهُ بِأَيْدِيهِمْ

(And even if We had sent down unto you a Messag

Censuring the Rebellious and their Refusal to Accept Human Messengers

Allah describes the rebellion and stubbornness of the idolators in defying the tr

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