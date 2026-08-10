Al-An’ám 6:12 قل لمن ما في السماوات والارض قل لله كتب على نفسه الرحمة ليجمعنكم الى يوم القيامة لا ريب فيه الذين خسروا انفسهم فهم لا يومنون ١٢
قُل
لِّمَن
مَّا
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۖ
قُل
لِّلَّهِۚ
كَتَبَ
عَلَىٰ
نَفۡسِهِ
ٱلرَّحۡمَةَۚ
لَيَجۡمَعَنَّكُمۡ
إِلَىٰ
يَوۡمِ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
لَا
رَيۡبَ
فِيهِۚ
ٱلَّذِينَ
خَسِرُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
فَهُمۡ
لَا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
١٢
Pregúntales [a los idólatras]: “¿A quién pertenece cuanto hay en los cielos y en la Tierra?” Diles: “A Dios”. Él ha prescrito para Sí mismo la misericordia. Él los reunirá el Día indubitable de la Resurrección, en el que solo serán desventurados quienes se hayan negado a creer.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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