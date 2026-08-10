Al-An’ám 6:15 قل اني اخاف ان عصيت ربي عذاب يوم عظيم ١٥
قُلۡ
إِنِّيٓ
أَخَافُ
إِنۡ
عَصَيۡتُ
رَبِّي
عَذَابَ
يَوۡمٍ
عَظِيمٖ
١٥
Di: “Temo el castigo de un día terrible si desobedezco a mi Señor”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
Allah is the Creator and the Sustainer
Allah states that He is the King and Owner of the heavens and earth and all of what is in them, and that He has written mercy on His Most Honorable Self. It is recorded in the Two Sahihs, that Abu Hurayrah said that the Prophet said,
«إِنَّ اللهَ لَمَّا خَلَقَ ال…
Allah is the Creator and the Sustainer
Allah states that He is the King and Owner of the heavens and earth and all of what is in them, and that He has…