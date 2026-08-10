Al-An’ám 6:17 وان يمسسك الله بضر فلا كاشف له الا هو وان يمسسك بخير فهو على كل شيء قدير ١٧
وَإِن
يَمۡسَسۡكَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِضُرّٖ
فَلَا
كَاشِفَ
لَهُۥٓ
إِلَّا
هُوَۖ
وَإِن
يَمۡسَسۡكَ
بِخَيۡرٖ
فَهُوَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٞ
١٧
Si Dios te aflige con una desgracia, nadie excepto Él podrá librarte de ella. Pero si te agracia con una bendición, Él tiene poder sobre todas las cosas.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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