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Al-An’ám 6:16 من يصرف عنه يوميذ فقد رحمه وذالك الفوز المبين ١٦

6:16
مَّن
يُصۡرَفۡ
عَنۡهُ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
فَقَدۡ
رَحِمَهُۥۚ
وَذَٰلِكَ
ٱلۡفَوۡزُ
ٱلۡمُبِينُ
١٦
Quien sea eximido [del castigo] ese día, será porque Dios se apiadó de él, y ese será un triunfo evidente.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah is the Creator and the Sustainer

Allah states that He is the King and Owner of the heavens and earth and all of what is in them, and that He has written mercy on His Most Honorable Self. It is recorded in the Two Sahihs, that Abu Hurayrah said that the Prophet said,

«إِنَّ اللهَ لَمَّا خَلَقَ ال

Allah is the Creator and the Sustainer

Allah states that He is the King and Owner of the heavens and earth and all of what is in them, and that He has

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