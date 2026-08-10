Al-An’ám 6:16 من يصرف عنه يوميذ فقد رحمه وذالك الفوز المبين ١٦
مَّن
يُصۡرَفۡ
عَنۡهُ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
فَقَدۡ
رَحِمَهُۥۚ
وَذَٰلِكَ
ٱلۡفَوۡزُ
ٱلۡمُبِينُ
١٦
Quien sea eximido [del castigo] ese día, será porque Dios se apiadó de él, y ese será un triunfo evidente.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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