Al-An’ám 6:14 قل اغير الله اتخذ وليا فاطر السماوات والارض وهو يطعم ولا يطعم قل اني امرت ان اكون اول من اسلم ولا تكونن من المشركين ١٤
قُلۡ
أَغَيۡرَ
ٱللَّهِ
أَتَّخِذُ
وَلِيّٗا
فَاطِرِ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَهُوَ
يُطۡعِمُ
وَلَا
يُطۡعَمُۗ
قُلۡ
إِنِّيٓ
أُمِرۡتُ
أَنۡ
أَكُونَ
أَوَّلَ
مَنۡ
أَسۡلَمَۖ
وَلَا
تَكُونَنَّ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُشۡرِكِينَ
١٤
Diles: “¿Acaso voy a tomar como protector a otro en lugar de Dios, [siendo que Él es el] Originador de los cielos y la de Tierra, y Quien alimenta y no necesita ser alimentado?” Di: “Se me ha ordenado ser el primero en entregarse a la voluntad de Dios. No sean ustedes de los que dedican actos de adoración a otros [además de Dios]”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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