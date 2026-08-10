Al-An’ám 6:10 ولقد استهزي برسل من قبلك فحاق بالذين سخروا منهم ما كانوا به يستهزيون ١٠
وَلَقَدِ
ٱسۡتُهۡزِئَ
بِرُسُلٖ
مِّن
قَبۡلِكَ
فَحَاقَ
بِٱلَّذِينَ
سَخِرُواْ
مِنۡهُم
مَّا
كَانُواْ
بِهِۦ
يَسۡتَهۡزِءُونَ
١٠
Pero también se burlaron de otros Mensajeros anteriores a ti en la antigüedad. A los que se burlaron, les llegó el castigo del que se habían burlado.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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