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Al-An’ám 6:10 ولقد استهزي برسل من قبلك فحاق بالذين سخروا منهم ما كانوا به يستهزيون ١٠

6:10
وَلَقَدِ
ٱسۡتُهۡزِئَ
بِرُسُلٖ
مِّن
قَبۡلِكَ
فَحَاقَ
بِٱلَّذِينَ
سَخِرُواْ
مِنۡهُم
مَّا
كَانُواْ
بِهِۦ
يَسۡتَهۡزِءُونَ
١٠
Pero también se burlaron de otros Mensajeros anteriores a ti en la antigüedad. A los que se burlaron, les llegó el castigo del que se habían burlado.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Censuring the Rebellious and their Refusal to Accept Human Messengers

Allah describes the rebellion and stubbornness of the idolators in defying the truth and arguing against it,

وَلَوْ نَزَّلْنَا عَلَيْكَ كِتَـباً فِى قِرْطَاسٍ فَلَمَسُوهُ بِأَيْدِيهِمْ

(And even if We had sent down unto you a Messag

Censuring the Rebellious and their Refusal to Accept Human Messengers

Allah describes the rebellion and stubbornness of the idolators in defying the tr

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