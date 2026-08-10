Al-An’ám 6:8 وقالوا لولا انزل عليه ملك ولو انزلنا ملكا لقضي الامر ثم لا ينظرون ٨
وَقَالُواْ
لَوۡلَآ
أُنزِلَ
عَلَيۡهِ
مَلَكٞۖ
وَلَوۡ
أَنزَلۡنَا
مَلَكٗا
لَّقُضِيَ
ٱلۡأَمۡرُ
ثُمَّ
لَا
يُنظَرُونَ
٨
Ellos dicen: “¿Por qué no hizo descender un ángel junto a él?” Pero si hubiese enviado un ángel el asunto habría quedado decidido[1], y no se les habría dado ningún plazo de espera [para creer]. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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