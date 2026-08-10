Al-An’ám 6:7 ولو نزلنا عليك كتابا في قرطاس فلمسوه بايديهم لقال الذين كفروا ان هاذا الا سحر مبين ٧
وَلَوۡ
نَزَّلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكَ
كِتَٰبٗا
فِي
قِرۡطَاسٖ
فَلَمَسُوهُ
بِأَيۡدِيهِمۡ
لَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُوٓاْ
إِنۡ
هَٰذَآ
إِلَّا
سِحۡرٞ
مُّبِينٞ
٧
Y aunque te hubiera hecho descender un libro escrito en un pergamino y lo hubieran podido palpar con sus manos, los que se niegan a creer habrían dicho: “Esto no es más que hechicería”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
Censuring the Rebellious and their Refusal to Accept Human Messengers
Allah describes the rebellion and stubbornness of the idolators in defying the truth and arguing against it,
وَلَوْ نَزَّلْنَا عَلَيْكَ كِتَـباً فِى قِرْطَاسٍ فَلَمَسُوهُ بِأَيْدِيهِمْ
(And even if We had sent down unto you a Messag…
Censuring the Rebellious and their Refusal to Accept Human Messengers
Allah describes the rebellion and stubbornness of the idolators in defying the tr…