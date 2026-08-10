Al-An’ám 6:9 ولو جعلناه ملكا لجعلناه رجلا وللبسنا عليهم ما يلبسون ٩
وَلَوۡ
جَعَلۡنَٰهُ
مَلَكٗا
لَّجَعَلۡنَٰهُ
رَجُلٗا
وَلَلَبَسۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِم
مَّا
يَلۡبِسُونَ
٩
Y si hubiera enviado a un ángel [en lugar de un hombre], le habría dado apariencia humana y estarían en una confusión similar a la que tienen contigo.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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