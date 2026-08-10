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Al-An’ám 6:9 ولو جعلناه ملكا لجعلناه رجلا وللبسنا عليهم ما يلبسون ٩

6:9
وَلَوۡ
جَعَلۡنَٰهُ
مَلَكٗا
لَّجَعَلۡنَٰهُ
رَجُلٗا
وَلَلَبَسۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِم
مَّا
يَلۡبِسُونَ
٩
Y si hubiera enviado a un ángel [en lugar de un hombre], le habría dado apariencia humana y estarían en una confusión similar a la que tienen contigo.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Censuring the Rebellious and their Refusal to Accept Human Messengers

Allah describes the rebellion and stubbornness of the idolators in defying the truth and arguing against it,

وَلَوْ نَزَّلْنَا عَلَيْكَ كِتَـباً فِى قِرْطَاسٍ فَلَمَسُوهُ بِأَيْدِيهِمْ

(And even if We had sent down unto you a Messag

Censuring the Rebellious and their Refusal to Accept Human Messengers

Allah describes the rebellion and stubbornness of the idolators in defying the tr

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