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Az-Zumar 39:20 لاكن الذين اتقوا ربهم لهم غرف من فوقها غرف مبنية تجري من تحتها الانهار وعد الله لا يخلف الله الميعاد ٢٠

Page 460 · Juz 23

لَٰكِنِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱتَّقَوۡاْ
رَبَّهُمۡ
لَهُمۡ
غُرَفٞ
مِّن
فَوۡقِهَا
غُرَفٞ
مَّبۡنِيَّةٞ
تَجۡرِي
مِن
تَحۡتِهَا
ٱلۡأَنۡهَٰرُۖ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
لَا
يُخۡلِفُ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمِيعَادَ
٢٠
But those mindful of their Lord will have ˹elevated˺ mansions, built one above the other, under which rivers flow. ˹That is˺ the promise of Allah. ˹And˺ Allah never fails in ˹His˺ promise.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

مِّن فَوْقِهَا غُرَفٌ مَّبْنِيَّةٌ

(are built lofty rooms, one above another), story upon story, solidly-constructed, adorned and high. `Abdullah bin Al-Imam Ahmad recorded that `Ali, may Allah be pleased with him, said, "The Messenger of Allah ﷺ said:

«إِنَّ فِي الْجَنَّةِ لَغُرَفًا يُرَى بُطُونُهَا

مِّن فَوْقِهَا غُرَفٌ مَّبْنِيَّةٌ

(are built lofty rooms, one above another), story upon story, solidly-constructed, adorned and high. `Abdullah bin A

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