لَٰكِنِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱتَّقَوۡاْ
رَبَّهُمۡ
لَهُمۡ
غُرَفٞ
مِّن
فَوۡقِهَا
غُرَفٞ
مَّبۡنِيَّةٞ
تَجۡرِي
مِن
تَحۡتِهَا
ٱلۡأَنۡهَٰرُۖ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
لَا
يُخۡلِفُ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمِيعَادَ
٢٠
But those mindful of their Lord will have ˹elevated˺ mansions, built one above the other, under which rivers flow. ˹That is˺ the promise of Allah. ˹And˺ Allah never fails in ˹His˺ promise.
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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