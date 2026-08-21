أَفَمَنۡ
حَقَّ
عَلَيۡهِ
كَلِمَةُ
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
أَفَأَنتَ
تُنقِذُ
مَن
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
١٩
What about those against whom the decree of torment has been justified? Is it you ˹O Prophet˺ who will then save those bound for the Fire?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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مِّن فَوْقِهَا غُرَفٌ مَّبْنِيَّةٌ
(are built lofty rooms, one above another), story upon story, solidly-constructed, adorned and high. `Abdullah bin Al-Imam Ahmad recorded that `Ali, may Allah be pleased with him, said, "The Messenger of Allah ﷺ said:
«إِنَّ فِي الْجَنَّةِ لَغُرَفًا يُرَى بُطُونُهَا…
مِّن فَوْقِهَا غُرَفٌ مَّبْنِيَّةٌ
(are built lofty rooms, one above another), story upon story, solidly-constructed, adorned and high. `Abdullah bin A…