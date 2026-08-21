أَلَمۡ
تَرَ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
أَنزَلَ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَسَلَكَهُۥ
يَنَٰبِيعَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ثُمَّ
يُخۡرِجُ
بِهِۦ
زَرۡعٗا
مُّخۡتَلِفًا
أَلۡوَٰنُهُۥ
ثُمَّ
يَهِيجُ
فَتَرَىٰهُ
مُصۡفَرّٗا
ثُمَّ
يَجۡعَلُهُۥ
حُطَٰمًاۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَذِكۡرَىٰ
لِأُوْلِي
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
٢١
Do you not see that Allah sends down rain from the sky—channelling it through streams in the earth—then produces with it crops of various colours, then they dry up and you see them wither, and then He reduces them to chaff? Surely in this is a reminder for people of reason.
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
More Tafsirs
The Parable of the Life of this World
Allah tells us that water originates in the sky. This is like the Ayah:
وَأَنزَلْنَا مِنَ السَّمَآءِ مَآءً طَهُوراً
(and We send down pure water from the sky) (25:48). So, Allah sends down water from the sky, and it settles in the earth, then He causes it to flow…
The Parable of the Life of this World
Allah tells us that water originates in the sky. This is like the Ayah:
وَأَنزَلْنَا مِنَ السَّمَآءِ مَآءً طَهُور…