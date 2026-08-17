An-Naml 27:93 وقل الحمد لله سيريكم اياته فتعرفونها وما ربك بغافل عما تعملون ٩٣
Page 385 · Juz 20
وَقُلِ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
سَيُرِيكُمۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
فَتَعۡرِفُونَهَاۚ
وَمَا
رَبُّكَ
بِغَٰفِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٩٣
And say, “All praise is for Allah! He will show you His signs, and you will recognize them. And your Lord is never unaware of what you do.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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