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An-Naml 27:93 وقل الحمد لله سيريكم اياته فتعرفونها وما ربك بغافل عما تعملون ٩٣

Page 385 · Juz 20

وَقُلِ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
سَيُرِيكُمۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
فَتَعۡرِفُونَهَاۚ
وَمَا
رَبُّكَ
بِغَٰفِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٩٣
And say, “All praise is for Allah! He will show you His signs, and you will recognize them. And your Lord is never unaware of what you do.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an

Allah commands His Messenger to say:

إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَلْدَةِ الَّذِى حَرَّمَهَا وَلَهُ كُلُّ شَىءٍ

(I have been commanded only to worship the Lord of this city, Who has sanctified it and to Whom belongs eve

The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an

Allah commands His Messenger to say:

إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَل

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