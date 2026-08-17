An-Naml 27:89 من جاء بالحسنة فله خير منها وهم من فزع يوميذ امنون ٨٩
Page 385 · Juz 20
مَن
جَآءَ
بِٱلۡحَسَنَةِ
فَلَهُۥ
خَيۡرٞ
مِّنۡهَا
وَهُم
مِّن
فَزَعٖ
يَوۡمَئِذٍ
ءَامِنُونَ
٨٩
Whoever comes with a good deed will be rewarded with what is better, and they will be secure from the horror on that Day.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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