An-Naml 27:92 وان اتلو القران فمن اهتدى فانما يهتدي لنفسه ومن ضل فقل انما انا من المنذرين ٩٢
Page 385 · Juz 20
وَأَنۡ
أَتۡلُوَاْ
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَۖ
فَمَنِ
ٱهۡتَدَىٰ
فَإِنَّمَا
يَهۡتَدِي
لِنَفۡسِهِۦۖ
وَمَن
ضَلَّ
فَقُلۡ
إِنَّمَآ
أَنَا۠
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُنذِرِينَ
٩٢
and to recite the Quran.” Then whoever chooses to be guided, it is only for their own good. But whoever chooses to stray, say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “I am only a warner.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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