An-Naml 27:90 ومن جاء بالسيية فكبت وجوههم في النار هل تجزون الا ما كنتم تعملون ٩٠
Page 385 · Juz 20
وَمَن
جَآءَ
بِٱلسَّيِّئَةِ
فَكُبَّتۡ
وُجُوهُهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
هَلۡ
تُجۡزَوۡنَ
إِلَّا
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٩٠
And whoever comes with an evil deed will be hurled face-first into the Fire. Are you rewarded except for what you used to do?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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