Al-Qasas 28:4 ان فرعون علا في الارض وجعل اهلها شيعا يستضعف طايفة منهم يذبح ابناءهم ويستحيي نساءهم انه كان من المفسدين ٤
Page 385 · Juz 20
إِنَّ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
عَلَا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَجَعَلَ
أَهۡلَهَا
شِيَعٗا
يَسۡتَضۡعِفُ
طَآئِفَةٗ
مِّنۡهُمۡ
يُذَبِّحُ
أَبۡنَآءَهُمۡ
وَيَسۡتَحۡيِۦ
نِسَآءَهُمۡۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
كَانَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُفۡسِدِينَ
٤
Indeed, Pharaoh ˹arrogantly˺ elevated himself in the land and divided its people into ˹subservient˺ groups, one of which he persecuted, slaughtering their sons and keeping their women. He was truly one of the corruptors.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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