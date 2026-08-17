Al-Qasas 28:3 نتلو عليك من نبا موسى وفرعون بالحق لقوم يومنون ٣
Page 385 · Juz 20
نَتۡلُواْ
عَلَيۡكَ
مِن
نَّبَإِ
مُوسَىٰ
وَفِرۡعَوۡنَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
لِقَوۡمٖ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٣
We narrate to you ˹O Prophet˺ part of the story of Moses and Pharaoh in truth for people who believe.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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