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Al-Qasas 28:9 وقالت امرات فرعون قرت عين لي ولك لا تقتلوه عسى ان ينفعنا او نتخذه ولدا وهم لا يشعرون ٩

Page 386 · Juz 20

وَقَالَتِ
ٱمۡرَأَتُ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
قُرَّتُ
عَيۡنٖ
لِّي
وَلَكَۖ
لَا
تَقۡتُلُوهُ
عَسَىٰٓ
أَن
يَنفَعَنَآ
أَوۡ
نَتَّخِذَهُۥ
وَلَدٗا
وَهُمۡ
لَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
٩
Pharaoh’s wife said ˹to him˺, “˹This baby is˺ a source of joy for me and you. Do not kill him. Perhaps he may be useful to us or we may adopt him as a son.” They were unaware ˹of what was to come˺.
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