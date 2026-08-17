Al-Qasas 28:8 فالتقطه ال فرعون ليكون لهم عدوا وحزنا ان فرعون وهامان وجنودهما كانوا خاطيين ٨
Page 386 · Juz 20
فَٱلۡتَقَطَهُۥٓ
ءَالُ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
لِيَكُونَ
لَهُمۡ
عَدُوّٗا
وَحَزَنًاۗ
إِنَّ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَهَٰمَٰنَ
وَجُنُودَهُمَا
كَانُواْ
خَٰطِـِٔينَ
٨
And ˹it so happened that˺ Pharaoh’s people picked him up, only to become their enemy and source of grief. Surely Pharaoh, Hamân, and their soldiers were sinful.
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