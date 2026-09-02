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Al-Baqarah 2:43 واقيموا الصلاة واتوا الزكاة واركعوا مع الراكعين ٤٣

Page 7 · Juz 1

وَأَقِيمُواْ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَءَاتُواْ
ٱلزَّكَوٰةَ
وَٱرۡكَعُواْ
مَعَ
ٱلرَّٰكِعِينَ
٤٣
Establish prayer, pay alms-tax,1 and bow down with those who bow down.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Prohibition of hiding the Truth and distorting It with Falsehood

Allah forbade the Jews from intentionally distorting the truth with falsehood and from hiding the truth and spreading falsehood,

وَلاَ تَلْبِسُواْ الْحَقَّ بِالْبَـطِلِ وَتَكْتُمُواْ الْحَقَّ وَأَنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ

(And mix not truth

The Prohibition of hiding the Truth and distorting It with Falsehood

Allah forbade the Jews from intentionally distorting the truth with falsehood and

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Notes placeholders