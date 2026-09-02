Al-Baqarah 2:43 واقيموا الصلاة واتوا الزكاة واركعوا مع الراكعين ٤٣
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وَأَقِيمُواْ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَءَاتُواْ
ٱلزَّكَوٰةَ
وَٱرۡكَعُواْ
مَعَ
ٱلرَّٰكِعِينَ
٤٣
Establish prayer, pay alms-tax,1 and bow down with those who bow down.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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