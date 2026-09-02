Sign in
Sign in
Select Language

Al-Baqarah 2:40 يا بني اسراييل اذكروا نعمتي التي انعمت عليكم واوفوا بعهدي اوف بعهدكم واياي فارهبون ٤٠

Page 7 · Juz 1

يَٰبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتِيَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَنۡعَمۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَأَوۡفُواْ
بِعَهۡدِيٓ
أُوفِ
بِعَهۡدِكُمۡ
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱرۡهَبُونِ
٤٠
O children of Israel!1 Remember My favours upon you. Fulfil your covenant and I will fulfil Mine, and stand in awe of Me ˹alone˺.
Continue Reading

Read Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Encouraging the Children of Israel to embrace Islam

Allah commanded the Children of Israel to embrace Islam and to follow Muhammad ﷺ. He also reminded them with the example of their father Israel, Allah's Prophet Ya`qub, as if saying, "O children of the pious, righteous servant of Allah who obeyed Al

Encouraging the Children of Israel to embrace Islam

Allah commanded the Children of Israel to embrace Islam and to follow Muhammad ﷺ. He also reminded

More Tafsirs
Notes placeholders