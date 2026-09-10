وَءَامِنُواْ
بِمَآ
أَنزَلۡتُ
مُصَدِّقٗا
لِّمَا
مَعَكُمۡ
وَلَا
تَكُونُوٓاْ
أَوَّلَ
كَافِرِۭ
بِهِۦۖ
وَلَا
تَشۡتَرُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِي
ثَمَنٗا
قَلِيلٗا
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱتَّقُونِ
٤١
Crean en lo que he revelado[1] en confirmación de lo que ya habían recibido[2] y no sean los primeros en negarlo. No vendan Mis preceptos por un precio vil, y tengan temor devocional solo de Mí. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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