يَٰبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتِيَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَنۡعَمۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَأَوۡفُواْ
بِعَهۡدِيٓ
أُوفِ
بِعَهۡدِكُمۡ
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱرۡهَبُونِ
٤٠
¡Oh, Pueblo de Israel![1] Recuerden los beneficios con los que los agracié, y cumplan con su compromiso que Yo cumpliré con el Mío, pero tengan temor devocional solo de Mí. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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