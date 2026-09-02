Al-Baqarah 2:42 ولا تلبسوا الحق بالباطل وتكتموا الحق وانتم تعلمون ٤٢
Page 7 · Juz 1
وَلَا
تَلۡبِسُواْ
ٱلۡحَقَّ
بِٱلۡبَٰطِلِ
وَتَكۡتُمُواْ
ٱلۡحَقَّ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٤٢
Do not mix truth with falsehood or hide the truth knowingly.
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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