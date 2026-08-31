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1. Al-Fatihah

The Opener

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1:1
بسم الله الرحمان الرحيم ١
بِسْمِ ٱللَّهِ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنِ ٱلرَّحِيمِ ١

١

In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful.
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