Al-Baqarah 2:44 ۞ اتامرون الناس بالبر وتنسون انفسكم وانتم تتلون الكتاب افلا تعقلون ٤٤
Page 7 · Juz 1
۞ أَتَأۡمُرُونَ
ٱلنَّاسَ
بِٱلۡبِرِّ
وَتَنسَوۡنَ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَتۡلُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَۚ
أَفَلَا
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٤٤
Do you preach righteousness and fail to practice it yourselves, although you read the Scripture? Do you not understand?
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
More Tafsirs
The Condemnation of commanding Others to observe Righteousnesswhile ignoring Righteousness
Allah said, "How is it, O People of the Book, that you command people to perform Al-Birr, which encompasses all types of righteousness, yet forget yourselves and do not heed what you call others to And you read…
The Condemnation of commanding Others to observe Righteousnesswhile ignoring Righteousness
Allah said, "How is it, O People of the Book, that you comma…