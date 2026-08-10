Al-An'am 6:63 قل من ينجيكم من ظلمات البر والبحر تدعونه تضرعا وخفية لين انجانا من هاذه لنكونن من الشاكرين ٦٣
قُلۡ
مَن
يُنَجِّيكُم
مِّن
ظُلُمَٰتِ
ٱلۡبَرِّ
وَٱلۡبَحۡرِ
تَدۡعُونَهُۥ
تَضَرُّعٗا
وَخُفۡيَةٗ
لَّئِنۡ
أَنجَىٰنَا
مِنۡ
هَٰذِهِۦ
لَنَكُونَنَّ
مِنَ
ٱلشَّٰكِرِينَ
٦٣
你说：你们谦逊地和秘密地祈祷说：'如果他拯救我们脱离这些苦难，我们必定感谢他。'谁能拯救你们脱离陆地和海洋的各种苦难呢？
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Allah's Compassion and Generosity, and His Power and Torment
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Allah's Compassion and Generosity, and His Power and Torment
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