Al-An'am 6:67 لكل نبا مستقر وسوف تعلمون ٦٧
لِّكُلِّ
نَبَإٖ
مُّسۡتَقَرّٞۚ
وَسَوۡفَ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٦٧
-一种预言，都有它实现的时间，你们不久会知道的。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion
Allah said,
وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ
(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanation that you (O Muhammad ) have brought them,
قَوْمُكَ
(your people) meaning, Quraysh,
وَهُوَ الْحَقُّ
(though it is the truth.) beyond which there is n…
The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion
Allah said,
وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ
(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanati…