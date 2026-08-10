Al-An'am 6:64 قل الله ينجيكم منها ومن كل كرب ثم انتم تشركون ٦٤
قُلِ
ٱللَّهُ
يُنَجِّيكُم
مِّنۡهَا
وَمِن
كُلِّ
كَرۡبٖ
ثُمَّ
أَنتُمۡ
تُشۡرِكُونَ
٦٤
你说：真主拯救你们脱离这些苦难，和－切忧患。然后，你们又以物配他。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Allah's Compassion and Generosity, and His Power and Torment
Allah mentions how He favors His servants, saving them during times of need, in the darkness of land and at sea, such as when storms strike. In such cases, they call on Allah alone, without partners, in supplication. In other Ayat, Allah sa…
Allah's Compassion and Generosity, and His Power and Torment
Allah mentions how He favors His servants, saving them during times of need, in the darkne…