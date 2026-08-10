Al-An'am 6:65 قل هو القادر على ان يبعث عليكم عذابا من فوقكم او من تحت ارجلكم او يلبسكم شيعا ويذيق بعضكم باس بعض انظر كيف نصرف الايات لعلهم يفقهون ٦٥
قُلۡ
هُوَ
ٱلۡقَادِرُ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَن
يَبۡعَثَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
عَذَابٗا
مِّن
فَوۡقِكُمۡ
أَوۡ
مِن
تَحۡتِ
أَرۡجُلِكُمۡ
أَوۡ
يَلۡبِسَكُمۡ
شِيَعٗا
وَيُذِيقَ
بَعۡضَكُم
بَأۡسَ
بَعۡضٍۗ
ٱنظُرۡ
كَيۡفَ
نُصَرِّفُ
ٱلۡأٓيَٰتِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَفۡقَهُونَ
٦٥
你说：他能使刑罚从你们的头上和脚下袭击你们，或使你们各宗派相混杂，从而使你们这宗派尝试那宗派的战争。你看，我怎样阐述许多迹象，以便他们了解。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
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