登入
登入
选择语言

Al-An'am 6:66 وكذب به قومك وهو الحق قل لست عليكم بوكيل ٦٦

6:66
وَكَذَّبَ
بِهِۦ
قَوۡمُكَ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡحَقُّۚ
قُل
لَّسۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُم
بِوَكِيلٖ
٦٦
这部经是真理，而你的宗族否认它。你说：我不是监护你们的。
继续阅读

阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion

Allah said,

وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ

(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanation that you (O Muhammad ) have brought them,

قَوْمُكَ

(your people) meaning, Quraysh,

وَهُوَ الْحَقُّ

(though it is the truth.) beyond which there is n

The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion

Allah said,

وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ

(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanati

更多经注
Notes placeholders