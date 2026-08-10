Al-An'am 6:62 ثم ردوا الى الله مولاهم الحق الا له الحكم وهو اسرع الحاسبين ٦٢
ثُمَّ
رُدُّوٓاْ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
مَوۡلَىٰهُمُ
ٱلۡحَقِّۚ
أَلَا
لَهُ
ٱلۡحُكۡمُ
وَهُوَ
أَسۡرَعُ
ٱلۡحَٰسِبِينَ
٦٢
然后，世人要被送归真主--他们的主。真的，判决只归他，他是清算最神速的。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Servants are in Allah's Hands Before and After Death
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إِذْ قَالَ اللَّهُ يعِيسَى إِنِّي مُتَوَفِّيكَ وَرَافِعُكَ إِلَىَّ
(And (remember) when Allah said: "O `Isa! I will tak…
The Servants are in Allah's Hands Before and After Death
Allah states that He brings death to His servants in their sleep at night, for sleep is minor…