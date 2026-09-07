قَالَ
ذَٰلِكَ
بَيۡنِي
وَبَيۡنَكَۖ
أَيَّمَا
ٱلۡأَجَلَيۡنِ
قَضَيۡتُ
فَلَا
عُدۡوَٰنَ
عَلَيَّۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
عَلَىٰ
مَا
نَقُولُ
وَكِيلٞ
٢٨
他说：这是我与你所订的合同，我无论做满那一个期限对于我都不可有过分的要求。真主是监察我们的约言的。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
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Musa, the Father of the Two Women, and His Marriage to One of Them
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