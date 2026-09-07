وَلَمَّا
وَرَدَ
مَآءَ
مَدۡيَنَ
وَجَدَ
عَلَيۡهِ
أُمَّةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
يَسۡقُونَ
وَوَجَدَ
مِن
دُونِهِمُ
ٱمۡرَأَتَيۡنِ
تَذُودَانِۖ
قَالَ
مَا
خَطۡبُكُمَاۖ
قَالَتَا
لَا
نَسۡقِي
حَتَّىٰ
يُصۡدِرَ
ٱلرِّعَآءُۖ
وَأَبُونَا
شَيۡخٞ
كَبِيرٞ
٢٣
当他来到麦德彦的泉边的时候，他看见有一群人在那里饮羊，他发现除他们外还有两女子，拦着她们俩的羊群。他说：你们俩为什么这样呢？她俩说：我们要到牧人们使他们的羊离开泉水，才得饮我们的羊，我们的父亲是一位龙钟的老人。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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