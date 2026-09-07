فَجَآءَتۡهُ
إِحۡدَىٰهُمَا
تَمۡشِي
عَلَى
ٱسۡتِحۡيَآءٖ
قَالَتۡ
إِنَّ
أَبِي
يَدۡعُوكَ
لِيَجۡزِيَكَ
أَجۡرَ
مَا
سَقَيۡتَ
لَنَاۚ
فَلَمَّا
جَآءَهُۥ
وَقَصَّ
عَلَيۡهِ
ٱلۡقَصَصَ
قَالَ
لَا
تَخَفۡۖ
نَجَوۡتَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٢٥
那两个女子中的一个，羞涩地来对他说：我的父亲的确要请你去，要酬谢你替我们饮羊的功劳。当他来到他面前，并且告诉他自己的实情的时候，他说：你不要畏惧，你已脱离不义的民众了。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
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