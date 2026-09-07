قَالَتۡ
إِحۡدَىٰهُمَا
يَٰٓأَبَتِ
ٱسۡتَـٔۡجِرۡهُۖ
إِنَّ
خَيۡرَ
مَنِ
ٱسۡتَـٔۡجَرۡتَ
ٱلۡقَوِيُّ
ٱلۡأَمِينُ
٢٦
那两个女子中的一个说：我的父亲啊！请你雇用他。你最好雇用这个又强壮又忠实的人。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Musa, the Father of the Two Women, and His Marriage to One of Them
When the two women came back quickly with the sheep, their father was surprised that they returned so soon. He asked them what had happened, and they told him what Musa, peace be upon him, had done. So he sent one of them to call him…
Musa, the Father of the Two Women, and His Marriage to One of Them
When the two women came back quickly with the sheep, their father was surprised that…