وَلَمَّا
تَوَجَّهَ
تِلۡقَآءَ
مَدۡيَنَ
قَالَ
عَسَىٰ
رَبِّيٓ
أَن
يَهۡدِيَنِي
سَوَآءَ
ٱلسَّبِيلِ
٢٢
当他已趋向麦德彦的时候，他说：我的主也许指示我正道。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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