فَخَرَجَ
مِنۡهَا
خَآئِفٗا
يَتَرَقَّبُۖ
قَالَ
رَبِّ
نَجِّنِي
مِنَ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٢١
他就从城里战战兢兢地逃出来了，他说：我的主啊！求你使我脱离不义的民众。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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