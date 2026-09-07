قَالَ
رَبِّ
بِمَآ
أَنۡعَمۡتَ
عَلَيَّ
فَلَنۡ
أَكُونَ
ظَهِيرٗا
لِّلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
١٧
他说：我的主啊！我借你所赐我的恩典而求你保佑我，我绝不做犯罪者的助手。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
How Musa killed a Coptic Man
Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah gave him Hukm and religious knowledge. Mujahid said that this means prophethood.
وَكَذَلِكَ نَجْزِى الْمُحْسِنِينَ
(And thus do We reward the doers of g…
How Musa killed a Coptic Man
Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah…