登入
登入
选择语言

Al-Qasas 28:17 قال رب بما انعمت علي فلن اكون ظهيرا للمجرمين ١٧

387 · 20

قَالَ
رَبِّ
بِمَآ
أَنۡعَمۡتَ
عَلَيَّ
فَلَنۡ
أَكُونَ
ظَهِيرٗا
لِّلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
١٧
他说：我的主啊！我借你所赐我的恩典而求你保佑我，我绝不做犯罪者的助手。
继续阅读

阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How Musa killed a Coptic Man

Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah gave him Hukm and religious knowledge. Mujahid said that this means prophethood.

وَكَذَلِكَ نَجْزِى الْمُحْسِنِينَ

(And thus do We reward the doers of g

How Musa killed a Coptic Man

Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah

更多经注
Notes placeholders